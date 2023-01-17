Three arrested, one hospitalized following brawl in RM of Ste Anne, Man.

Three men are behind bars after a fight broke out in the RM of Ste Anne, Man., on Sunday.
RCMP say two men, aged 27 and 28, were on their way to home on Road 41 E to speak to a resident when the 69-year-old property owner approached the pair.
A fight broke out, resulting in the 69-year-old sustaining serious injuries.
Officers say the victim was taken to hospital but has since been upgraded to stable condition.
Hours after the incident, RCMP tracked down and arrested both suspects.
Police allege the 28-year-old came in without incident while the 27-year-old resisted and had to be restrained and placed in a police cruiser.
As the pair were being arrested, RCMP say a 50-year-old male property owner threatened one of the officers and became combative.
Officers physically restrained the 50-year-old and placed him in a police car.
All three are facing charges for the incident.
