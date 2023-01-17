Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Three arrested, one hospitalized following brawl in RM of Ste Anne, Man.

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 6:42 pm
RCMP logo View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press file photo

Three men are behind bars after a fight broke out in the RM of Ste Anne, Man., on Sunday.

RCMP say two men, aged 27 and 28, were on their way to home on Road 41 E to speak to a resident when the 69-year-old property owner approached the pair.

A fight broke out, resulting in the 69-year-old sustaining serious injuries.

Read more: Steinbach snowmobiler dies in crash with truck: Manitoba RCMP

Read next: Mexico bans smoking in all public places, including beaches and hotels

Officers say the victim was taken to hospital but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Hours after the incident, RCMP tracked down and arrested both suspects.

Police allege the 28-year-old came in without incident while the 27-year-old resisted and had to be restrained and placed in a police cruiser.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Steinbach, Man. RCMP looking for suspect after failed bank robbery

Read next: Greta Thunberg detained by German police during coal village protests

As the pair were being arrested, RCMP say a 50-year-old male property owner threatened one of the officers and became combative.

Officers physically restrained the 50-year-old and placed him in a police car.

All three are facing charges for the incident.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP provide update for alleged kidnapping'
Manitoba RCMP provide update for alleged kidnapping

 

RCMPPoliceFightSteinbachManitoba crimeSteinbach RCMPSte. Anne
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers