Man charged with 2nd-degree murder of 66-year-old in Uxbridge, Ont.

Police have charged a man with the fatal stabbing of a 66-year-old in Uxbridge, Ont.
Durham Regional Police said they were called to an address on Allbright Road on Jan. 12 at around 9 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.
Police arrived to find a 66-year-old man had been stabbed and was suffering life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to those injuries on Monday.
The man was stabbed by a “known suspect,” police said, who was arrested at the scene.
The victim was named as John Genereux from Uxbridge.
Thirty-seven-year-old Matthew Lavis was charged with second-degree murder, police said.
