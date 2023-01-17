Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder of 66-year-old in Uxbridge, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 4:46 pm
The man was stabbed by a "known suspect," police said, who was arrested at the scene. View image in full screen
The man was stabbed by a "known suspect," police said, who was arrested at the scene. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police have charged a man with the fatal stabbing of a 66-year-old in Uxbridge, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to an address on Allbright Road on Jan. 12 at around 9 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Police arrived to find a 66-year-old man had been stabbed and was suffering life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to those injuries on Monday.

Trending Now

Read more: Man charged with arson after fire reported at Uxbridge apartment building: police

Read next: Greta Thunberg detained by German police during coal village protests

The man was stabbed by a “known suspect,” police said, who was arrested at the scene.

The victim was named as John Genereux from Uxbridge.

Thirty-seven-year-old Matthew Lavis was charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Advertisement
CrimeHomicideStabbingdurham regionDurham Regional PoliceUxbridgefatal stabbingdrp
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers