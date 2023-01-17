Man charged with 2nd-degree murder of 66-year-old in Uxbridge, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police have charged a man with the fatal stabbing of a 66-year-old in Uxbridge, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to an address on Allbright Road on Jan. 12 at around 9 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Police arrived to find a 66-year-old man had been stabbed and was suffering life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to those injuries on Monday.

The man was stabbed by a “known suspect,” police said, who was arrested at the scene.

The victim was named as John Genereux from Uxbridge.

Thirty-seven-year-old Matthew Lavis was charged with second-degree murder, police said.