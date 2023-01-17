Menu

Canada

Police search for answers at ‘vast’ Quebec propane explosion site where three found dead

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2023 1:09 pm
Firefighters work the scene after an explosion at a propane company, Thursday, January 12, 2023 in Saint-Roch-de-L’Achigan, Que. View image in full screen
Firefighters work the scene after an explosion at a propane company, Thursday, January 12, 2023 in Saint-Roch-de-L’Achigan, Que. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Investigators are still combing through the site of a fire and explosion at a Quebec propane company north of Montreal to determine the cause of last week’s fatal blast.

Provincial police spokeswoman Eloise Cossette says officials are dealing with a vast scene complicated by snow, hazardous materials and objects that were projected far from the scene.

Police announced late Monday they had found the remains of three people missing since last Thursday’s explosion at Propane Lafortune, in St-Roch-de-l’Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

Read more: Remains of 3 victims found at site of Quebec propane explosion, police say

Read next: Greta Thunberg detained by German police during coal village protests

The remains are believed to belong to workers associated with the company, and they have been taken to a lab to be formally identified.

Cossette says investigators with the police’s major crimes division are still searching for answers about what caused the blast.

She says several other organizations are also investigating the fire and explosion, including the coroner’s office, the province’s workplace health and safety commission and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

