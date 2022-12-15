Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec court says Canadian Pacific Railway not liable in Lac-Mégantic train derailment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2022 12:55 pm
Smoke rises from railway cars that were carrying crude oil after derailing in Lac-Megantic, Que., July 6, 2013. A Quebec Superior Court judge has found Canadian Pacific Railway not liable in the 2013 Lac-Megantic tragedy. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from railway cars that were carrying crude oil after derailing in Lac-Megantic, Que., July 6, 2013. A Quebec Superior Court judge has found Canadian Pacific Railway not liable in the 2013 Lac-Megantic tragedy. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec Superior Court judge says Canadian Pacific Railway is not liable in the 2013 Lac-Mégantic, Que., railway disaster that killed 47 people.

Justice Martin Bureau ruled Wednesday that the actions the railway company was accused of are not the direct, immediate and logical cause of the damages suffered by the victims of the tragedy.

Bureau says the fault for the disaster lies with the train conductor, Thomas Harding, and with Montreal Maine and Atlantic Railway Limited — Harding’s employer and owner of the runaway train.

Read more: Quebec to move ahead with plan to redistribute $39M to Lac-Mégantic victims

Canadian Pacific is the only company accused of responsibility in the derailment that did not participate in a $430-million settlement fund for victims, which was created as part of a class-action lawsuit involving almost 4,000 people.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The company maintained it bore no responsibility for the disaster because the train was not operated by CP employees or travelling on CP tracks when it derailed.

On July 6, 2013, an unmanned train carrying crude oil and owned by MMA roared into Lac-Mégantic and derailed, with its cargo exploding and decimating part of the downtown core and killing 47 people.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces Lac-Megantic rail bypass nearly 5 years after deadly train accident'
Trudeau announces Lac-Megantic rail bypass nearly 5 years after deadly train accident
Lac-MeganticCanadian Pacific RailwayQuebec Superior CourtLac-Megantic train disasterLac-Mégantic railway disasterLac-Megantic class actionMontreal Maine and Atlantic Railway Limited
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers