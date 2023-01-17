Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

E-commerce company Lightspeed cutting about 300 jobs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2023 9:28 am
Workers are seen around a cafe-style bar in Lightspeed’s Montreal office in an undated handout photo. View image in full screen
Workers are seen around a cafe-style bar in Lightspeed’s Montreal office in an undated handout photo. Lightspeed/Handout/The Canadian Press

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is cutting about 300 jobs.

The e-commerce company says the move represents about 10 per cent of its head count-related operating expenditures, with half of the cost reduction coming from management.

Lightspeed says the reorganization is part of its strategy to unify all of its acquired companies and products.

Read more: Reduced consumer spending has Lightspeed Commerce ‘cautious’ ahead of holiday season

Read next: Recession will be ‘deeper’ than first thought, but job loss will be minimal: Deloitte

It estimates the cuts will result in a restructuring cash charge of US$12 million to US$14 million, primarily consisting of severance payments, employee benefits and related costs, primarily in its fourth quarter.

Trending Now

The company will release its third-quarter results on Feb. 2.

It says it expects its third-quarter revenue will be within its guidance range, while its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to come in ahead of its outlook.

Advertisement
E-commerceMontreal CompanyLightspeedLightspeed resultsLightspeed jobsLightspeed companyLightspeed cuts jobsLightspeed job cutsLightspeed operations
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers