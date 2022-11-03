Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Lightspeed reports Q2 loss, revenue up 38 per cent from year ago mark

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2022 9:57 am
JP Chauvet, Lightspeed CEO, is seen in this handout image provided June 14, 2022. View image in full screen
JP Chauvet, Lightspeed CEO, is seen in this handout image provided June 14, 2022. Lightspeed/The Canadian Press

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. reported a loss of US$79.9 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose 38 per cent.

The software company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its loss amounted to 53 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of US$59.1 million or 43 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue in what was the second quarter of the company’s financial year totalled US$183.7 million, up from US$133.2 million a year earlier.

READ MORE: Montreal tech company Lightspeed inks pair of acquisition deals

Trending Now

The increase came as subscription revenue rose to US$74.5 million compared with US$59.4 million a year ago, while transaction based revenue totalled US$101.3 million, up from US$65.0 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Hardware and other revenue was US$7.9 million, down from US$8.8 million.

On an adjusted basis, Lightspeed says it lost five cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of eight cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Click to play video: 'Tech Talk: Twitter verification charge & removing personal info off Google'
Tech Talk: Twitter verification charge & removing personal info off Google
SoftwareMontreal jobsLightspeedSoftware CompanyMontreal TechLightspeed Commerce IncLightspeed POSLightspeed resultspoint-of-salepoint-of-sale technologyLightspeed jobs
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers