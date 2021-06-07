Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Economy

Montreal tech company Lightspeed inks pair of acquisition deals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2021 9:59 am
Dax Dasilva, CEO of Lightspeed, is seen in his office Tuesday, September 15, 2015 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Dax Dasilva, CEO of Lightspeed, is seen in his office Tuesday, September 15, 2015 in Montreal. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Lightspeed POS Inc. says it has signed a pair of acquisition deals worth a total of US$925 million.

Under the first deal, Lightspeed says it will buy Ecwid for US$500 million, including US$175 million in cash and US$325 million in Lightspeed shares.

Ecwid is a U.S.-based e-commerce platform with over 130,000 paying customers that helps users set up online stores.

READ MORE: Montreal tech company Lightspeed expands business to suppliers

The second deal will see Lightspeed pay US$425 million, including half in cash and half in Lightspeed shares, for NuORDER, a business-to-business e-commerce platform.

NuORDER helps connect merchants and suppliers.

Lightspeed says the closing of the two acquisitions are not contingent on each other.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
