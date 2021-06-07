Montreal tech company Lightspeed inks pair of acquisition deals

Send this page to someone via email

Lightspeed POS Inc. says it has signed a pair of acquisition deals worth a total of US$925 million.

Under the first deal, Lightspeed says it will buy Ecwid for US$500 million, including US$175 million in cash and US$325 million in Lightspeed shares.

Ecwid is a U.S.-based e-commerce platform with over 130,000 paying customers that helps users set up online stores.

READ MORE: Montreal tech company Lightspeed expands business to suppliers

The second deal will see Lightspeed pay US$425 million, including half in cash and half in Lightspeed shares, for NuORDER, a business-to-business e-commerce platform.

NuORDER helps connect merchants and suppliers.

Lightspeed says the closing of the two acquisitions are not contingent on each other.

Advertisement