Montreal tech company Lightspeed inks pair of acquisition deals

Lightspeed POS Inc. says it has signed a pair of acquisition deals worth a total of US$925 million.
Under the first deal, Lightspeed says it will buy Ecwid for US$500 million, including US$175 million in cash and US$325 million in Lightspeed shares.
Ecwid is a U.S.-based e-commerce platform with over 130,000 paying customers that helps users set up online stores.
The second deal will see Lightspeed pay US$425 million, including half in cash and half in Lightspeed shares, for NuORDER, a business-to-business e-commerce platform.
NuORDER helps connect merchants and suppliers.
Lightspeed says the closing of the two acquisitions are not contingent on each other.
