Vacant downtown Winnipeg apartment building to be demolished after morning fire

Send this page to someone via email

A vacant apartment building on Gertie Street will be demolished after a fire early Tuesday, Winnipeg fire officials say.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 4:44 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames that made it impossible to enter the building.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

GERTIE ST CLOSURE

Due to a fire, Emergency crews have closed NB/SB Gertie St between Notre Dame & McDermot. Closure is expected to last throughout the day. Please avoid the area. #WpgTMC #Winnipeg #Wpgtraffic — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) January 17, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Although they were able to attack the blaze from the exterior — and with the help of a drone that gave them an aerial view of the scene — the fire compromised the structural integrity of the building, and arrangements are being made for it to be torn down.

Traffic closures on Gertie Street, Bannatyne Avenue, and McDermot Avenue in the area continue throughout the morning and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.