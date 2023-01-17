Menu

Fire

Vacant downtown Winnipeg apartment building to be demolished after morning fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 9:23 am
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File

A vacant apartment building on Gertie Street will be demolished after a fire early Tuesday, Winnipeg fire officials say.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 4:44 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames that made it impossible to enter the building.

Although they were able to attack the blaze from the exterior — and with the help of a drone that gave them an aerial view of the scene — the fire compromised the structural integrity of the building, and arrangements are being made for it to be torn down.

Traffic closures on Gertie Street, Bannatyne Avenue, and McDermot Avenue in the area continue throughout the morning and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

Bylaw billing vacant building homeowners over blazes takes next step

 

 

