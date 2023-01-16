Progress made following Okanagan College cyberattack

Send this page to someone via email

More Okanagan College computer systems are back up and running following a cyberattack that brought down network access.

“We’ve made good progress over the weekend and are pleased to confirm that more systems are operational and available to students and staff this morning following last week’s outage,” reads a statement from the college.

They said that guest Wi-Fi is live at all Okanagan College campuses, and ClassFinder is back online on the OC website, allowing students to check their course schedules and room locations.

New main phone numbers have been implemented for each OC campus and callers can reach OC staff and departments by calling the campus first, and then following the prompts to be transferred to the correct individual/department.

On Wednesday, the college announced that its information technology team interrupted a cyber-security incident on Monday morning at 6:15 a.m., “which involved an unrecognized external agent.”

“IT services responded quickly by shutting down and disabling network access across all our campuses within 45 minutes and launching an investigation to understand the extent of the situation,” Okanagan College president Neil Fassina said in a press release.

Whether the college has any information on who launched the attack or why has yet to be indicated.

The number for each campus is included below.

• Kelowna (K.L.O. campus): 236-420-6715

• Salmon Arm: 236-420-6713

• Revelstoke: 236-420-6706

• Penticton: 236-420-6711

• Vernon: 250-545-7291