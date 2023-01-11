Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

LCBO investigating ‘cybersecurity incident,’ knocking out website and mobile app

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2023 6:56 am
A person walks past an LCBO in Ottawa, Thursday March 19, 2020. The leader of Ontario's Liberal Party is asking the LCBO to stop selling Russian products following that country’s invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
A person walks past an LCBO in Ottawa, Thursday March 19, 2020. The leader of Ontario's Liberal Party is asking the LCBO to stop selling Russian products following that country’s invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says a “cybersecurity incident” has knocked out its website and mobile app.

The LCBO posted a brief statement to its social media pages Tuesday night saying a “full investigation” was underway.

The provincial Crown corporation says its website and mobile app are unavailable, but in-store service is unaffected.

The latest incident comes as Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children continues to recover from a December ransomware attack, with the hospital saying it had restored about 80 per cent of its priority systems as of last week.

Trending Now

Read more: SickKids reports cybersecurity incident, affecting some phone lines and web pages

Read next: WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigns as Vince returns as executive chairman

A notorious ransomware group later apologized for that attack, claiming it was carried out by one of its partners.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s Cybersecurity Expert Panel concluded in a September report that the broader public-services sector needed more work to achieve “cyber maturity.”

cybersecuritylcboCyberattackLiquor Control Board of OntarioCybersecurity IncidentLCBO websiteLCBO app
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers