Investigation launched after recent CPR freight train derailment near Chaplin, Sask.

An investigation will be launched following a recent freight train derailment near Chaplin, Sask.
Read more: Train derails in southeast Sask. causing low visibility for 2 kilometres
Read next: Vancouver Canucks fan favourite, Wayne ‘Gino’ Odjick, dies at 52
According to a press release on Monday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will be deploying a team of investigators following a recent Canadian Pacific Railway freight train derailment.
“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the TSB said.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates transportation occurrences and aims for the advancement of transportation safety.
Read more: Train derails 3 km west of Edgeley, Sask.; small unknown liquid spilled
Read next: Italian police arrest top Mafia boss who was on the run for 30 years
“It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability,” the TSB stated.
Details are minimal at the moment, but Global News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information once it becomes available.
Comments