Investigation launched after recent CPR freight train derailment near Chaplin, Sask.

An investigation will be launched following a recent freight train derailment near Chaplin, Sask.

According to a press release on Monday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will be deploying a team of investigators following a recent Canadian Pacific Railway freight train derailment.

“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the TSB said.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates transportation occurrences and aims for the advancement of transportation safety.

“It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability,” the TSB stated.

