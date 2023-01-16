Menu

Investigation launched after recent CPR freight train derailment near Chaplin, Sask.

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 10:43 am
RCMP are searching for a second suspect involved in a home invasion early Saturday morning in Chaplin, Sask. View image in full screen
An investigation to come following a train derailment on Monday near Chaplin, Sask. Google Maps

An investigation will be launched following a recent freight train derailment near Chaplin, Sask.

According to a press release on Monday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will be deploying a team of investigators following a recent Canadian Pacific Railway freight train derailment.

“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the TSB said.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates transportation occurrences and aims for the advancement of transportation safety.

“It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability,” the TSB stated.

Details are minimal at the moment, but Global News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information once it becomes available.

Emergency crews battle Saskatchewan train derailment blaze

 

