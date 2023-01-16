Menu

Crime

Dog eats illicit drugs found on Peterborough Catholic elementary school property: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 9:41 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a dog ingested a substance containing illicit drugs found on the property of Monsignor O'Donoghue Catholic Elementary School on Jan. 14, 2023. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police are investigating after a dog became ill after consuming a substance containing illicit drugs on the weekend.

Peterborough police said on Saturday that a dog owner reported the pet had fallen ill after consuming something on the property of Monsignor O’Donoghue Catholic Elementary School on Marsdale Drive.

Police determined the dog had ingested a substance containing illicit drugs. The dog is now recovering, police said Sunday.

Police and police service dog Isaac — a drug detection specialist — searched the property but did not locate any other items or suspicious substances.

“The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board has been made aware of the incident and is working with Peterborough Police to ensure the safety of the property,” police stated.

“Residents are urged to report any suspicious activity or incidents in their neighbourhoods.”

In a statement to Global News Peterborough, the school board said letters were sent Sunday afternoon to parents/guardians notifying them about the incident.

An added precaution, the school’s custodial staff conducted a full walkthrough of the property on Monday morning prior to the arrival of students.

“Staff at the school are routinely on the lookout for anything suspicious on school property and will remain diligent,” the statement read. “The board appreciates the quick efforts of the Peterborough police to respond to this issue over the weekend.”

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

