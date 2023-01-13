Peterborough Humane Society shifts operations to new animal care centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Humane Society will begin operations at its new home early next week, ending its long stay at the aging site in the city’s east end.

According to the humane society, operations are shifting to the Peterborough Animal Care Centre on 1999 Technology Dr. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. As of Saturday, the current 65-year-old facility at 385 Lansdowne St. East will be closed.

During the move, the current shelter and new centre will be closed, so that all staff can focus on making the move as smooth as possible. Although the shelter will be closed, the public can call the emergency line at 705-745-7676 ext. 656 for an emergency. Pet adoptions can be found on the humane society’s website.

Construction is not complete at the new $10.3M facility built on 20 acres of land. The 24,000-square-foot facility features a provincial dog rehabilitation centre, adoptions and education centre, spay and neuter clinic and offices.

The humane society notes there are “minor projects” still in progress on the interior as well as exterior projects such as landscaping that will continue into the spring.

“This is an exciting time at PHS, but as it will take us a bit of time to settle in we appreciate the community’s patience and support as we make this transition,” said executive director Shawn Morey.

“We are pleased and very proud to soon welcome everyone to our new home to experience this community space, built to revolutionize animal wellness.”

Morey notes the move from Lansdowne Street to Technology Drive will be supported by volunteers and local businesses. Items will be transported by McWilliams Moving & Storage and animals will be transported in cargo vans from Auto Connect. P

A soft opening for the new centre is slated for mid-February. A grand opening is being planned for the spring, including a community event to celebrate this new state-of-the-art building.

View image in full screen Overhead view of the new Peterborough Animal Care Centre on Technology Drive. Peterborough Humane Society

The humane society is also preparing for “Betty White Day” on Jan. 17 in honour of the late celebrity who was known for her love of pets. Last year, more than $20,000 was raised for the new animal care centre.

“We hope the community will honour Betty again this year and will celebrate our big move with us by contributing to our capital campaign,” said Morey. “Move-in day is happening soon, but we still need the community’s help to reach our fundraising goal.”