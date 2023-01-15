Menu

Crime

Two bodies found in Vaudreuil-Dorion home: Quebec police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 15, 2023 6:13 pm
Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in Montreal
Montreal police are investigating after a woman and man were found dead in Pointe-aux-Trembles in an apparent murder-suicide. Global’s Phil Carpenter has more.

Quebec provincial police say they found the bodies of a man and woman in a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., on Sunday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says officers received a 911 call around 1 p.m. from someone who was worried because they hadn’t heard from either of the two residents of the house on des Sauternes Street.

Once authorities arrived at the address, they found both bodies inside.

Trending Now

Police say they can’t confirm any other details on the circumstances around the incident.

The case has been transferred to the major crimes unit for investigation.

Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in Montreal
