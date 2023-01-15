Two bodies found in Vaudreuil-Dorion home: Quebec police

See more sharing options

Quebec provincial police say they found the bodies of a man and woman in a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., on Sunday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says officers received a 911 call around 1 p.m. from someone who was worried because they hadn’t heard from either of the two residents of the house on des Sauternes Street.

Once authorities arrived at the address, they found both bodies inside.

Police say they can’t confirm any other details on the circumstances around the incident.

The case has been transferred to the major crimes unit for investigation.