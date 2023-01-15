Winnipegosis RCMP investigating death in Skownan First Nation

Winnipegosis RCMP are investigating after a man from Skowman First Nation was found dead on Saturday.
At 10:25 a.m. officers in Winnipegosis, Man., received a report of an assault at a residence on Skowman First Nation.
Upon arrival, RCMP say officers found a 68-year-old man dead. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
No further information is available and RCMP continues to investigate.
