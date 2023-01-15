Menu

Crime

Winnipegosis RCMP investigating death in Skownan First Nation

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 15, 2023 5:40 pm
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge. Global News

Winnipegosis RCMP are investigating after a man from Skowman First Nation was found dead on Saturday.

At 10:25 a.m. officers in Winnipegosis, Man., received a report of an assault at a residence on Skowman First Nation.

Upon arrival, RCMP say officers found a 68-year-old man dead. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

No further information is available and RCMP continues to investigate.

