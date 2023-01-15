Menu

Crime

Driver of stolen transport truck called Ontario officers for help: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 15, 2023 12:06 pm
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Parham, Ontario on Monday, June 8, 2020. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Parham, Ontario on Monday, June 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police in northern Ontario say they received a call for help from a man driving a stolen vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers with the Nipigon detachment, near Thunder Bay, were called to a local gas station by a commercial driver.

The driver, police said, asked for help with a locked fuel card. However, when investigators arrived, they found that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Mississauga earlier that day.

The allegedly stolen vehicle was a 2019 Peterbilt transport truck.

Ontario Provincial Police said Mohammed Al-Bashiri, a 48-year-old from Winnipeg, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

