Driver of stolen transport truck called Ontario officers for help: police

Police in northern Ontario say they received a call for help from a man driving a stolen vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers with the Nipigon detachment, near Thunder Bay, were called to a local gas station by a commercial driver.

The driver, police said, asked for help with a locked fuel card. However, when investigators arrived, they found that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Mississauga earlier that day.

The allegedly stolen vehicle was a 2019 Peterbilt transport truck.

Ontario Provincial Police said Mohammed Al-Bashiri, a 48-year-old from Winnipeg, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.