Manitoba’s Iranian community holds car rally to support protestors

The Iranian community of Manitoba held a car rally Saturday afternoon to support protestors in the country.

The rally started at Sterling Lyon (lion) parkway and travelled to Shaw Park before wrapping up at Polo Park.

Dozens of vehicles took part in the rally with the message of trying to get Canadian and European governments to support the Iranian people in overthrowing the regime.

“The government of Iran has started like a crackdown on the peaceful protesters that they were like demanding equal rights for women and then started following that,” said Mohammad Afshar, volunteer.

“Then for years, they have shut down the internet. They have limited access for people to the media to spread the news and things like that.

“They have started capital punishment for many of the people, the peaceful protesters. And they’re continuing that right now.”

On Monday, Iranians across Europe will gather in Strasburg, France, to ask European Parliament to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

Afshar said events like the rally have been held every Saturday since around three months ago.

“We have had different types of events, and we will continue these efforts to make awareness, to do as much as we can to influence the Canadian governments, to listen to the demands of people, the Canadian people, to limit this organization, list them as a terrorist organization, and put more sanctions on them.”