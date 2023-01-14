Glenora residents express concerns over construction traffic

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been two weeks since the stony plain road bridge was demolished and already residents are feeling the effects.

The bridge was removed to make way for a new wider one that will accommodate both traffic and the expansion of the Valley Line West LRT.

“They have to do some major digging and the vibration and the noise, if I’m upstairs reading I can feel the house shuttering, its shutting because of the machinery,” said resident Murray Meads. He added that there has been a significant increase in traffic.

“Main issue is all the people still shortcutting through the neighbourhood to go between stony and 107 Avenue.”

These unwanted detours are leading to safety concerns for people with small children and pets, Meads said.

“They don’t slow down for us at all, they don’t pause and wait for us at all.”

Neighbour Myrna Quaale says not only are there more vehicles but many drivers are speeding, and in areas they normally wouldn’t.

“Our alley has become a main street and it was so bad that the ruts were so high that the city actually cleared it yesterday because the ruts were so high people were getting stuck,” she said.

The city has posted a new speed limit sign in the alley in order to deter drivers from speeding through. But residents say they need to have more signage father east down Stony Plain Road so that people don’t end up on residential streets as a last resort.

In a statement to Global News, the city says it “is actively monitoring shortcutting and will work with our teams and Marigold Infrastructure Partners to address emerging situations as they arise.”

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.