City ‘monitoring shortcutting’ during Stony Plain Road Bridge construction

Officials with the City of Edmonton say they are “actively monitoring shortcutting” in residential areas as the Stony Plain Road Bridge is being replaced and will “address emerging situations as they arise.”

The Stony Plain Road Bridge is being replaced so that it’s wide enough for the Valley Line West LRT, two lanes of vehicle traffic and a shared-use path.

Stony Plain Road will be closed between 129 Street and 131 Street until fall 2024.

During the long-term closure, eastbound and westbound vehicle, and pedestrian traffic will be rerouted to 102 Avenue or 107 Avenue.

Westmount residents expressed concerns that the closures would push more motorists into the nearby neighbourhoods.

“We understand impacts from construction can be disruptive and frustrating,” a city statement said.

“As with all major road construction, it takes time for traffic to adjust to changes while drivers find alternate routes to their destinations.

“The city is actively monitoring shortcutting and will work with our teams and Marigold Infrastructure Partners to address emerging situations as they arise,” the statement continued.

“In the short term, we will continue to meet with those affected by construction and take steps to mitigate disruption where possible, with measures such as improved signage and wayfinding.”