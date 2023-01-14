RCMP investigating sexual assault of Okanagan sex worker

Send this page to someone via email

If you work in the sex industry, be careful.

That was the message police in the North Okanagan issued this week after a sex worker was sexually assaulted in downtown Vernon this week.

According to police, a sex worker was approached by a Caucasian man in his 20s on Thursday evening, between 6 and 7 p.m., along the 3300 block of 31st Avenue.

Once inside the man’s newer and large white SU, police say the victim was sexually assaulted and later dropped off in the Turtle Mountain area.

“Investigators have reason to believe there may have been additional people inside the vehicle who were possibly involved,” said Vernon RCMP.

The victim made her way downtown, where she was found by RCMP volunteers around 11 p.m.

“We are releasing this information to the public so vulnerable persons, especially those involved in a high-risk lifestyle, are aware for their own safety when engaging with individuals they do not know,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Special Victims Unit is assisting with the investigation, and we are collaborating with our partner agencies to proactively get this message out.”

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-578.