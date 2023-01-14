Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating sexual assault of Okanagan sex worker

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 14, 2023 3:03 pm
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
Police say the sex worker was sexually assaulted on Thursday evening, inside a white SUV by a man in his 20s. Courtesy: RCMP

If you work in the sex industry, be careful.

That was the message police in the North Okanagan issued this week after a sex worker was sexually assaulted in downtown Vernon this week.

According to police, a sex worker was approached by a Caucasian man in his 20s on Thursday evening, between 6 and 7 p.m., along the 3300 block of 31st Avenue.

Read more: North Okanagan RCMP urges deterrence as gas theft continues in region

Read next: Nova Scotia family’s Disney World trip grounded after Sunwing quietly reduces service

Once inside the man’s newer and large white SU, police say the victim was sexually assaulted and later dropped off in the Turtle Mountain area.

“Investigators have reason to believe there may have been additional people inside the vehicle who were possibly involved,” said Vernon RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim made her way downtown, where she was found by RCMP volunteers around 11 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Disgraced Calgary neurologist pleads guilty to 27 sexual assault charges'
Disgraced Calgary neurologist pleads guilty to 27 sexual assault charges

“We are releasing this information to the public so vulnerable persons, especially those involved in a high-risk lifestyle, are aware for their own safety when engaging with individuals they do not know,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Trending Now

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Special Victims Unit is assisting with the investigation, and we are collaborating with our partner agencies to proactively get this message out.”

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP  detachment at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-578.

Click to play video: 'Vernon, B.C. man sentenced for assaults'
Vernon, B.C. man sentenced for assaults
CrimeRCMPOkanaganVernonNorth Okanagansex assaultvernon rcmpvernon north okanagan rcmpSex Workerdowntown vernonsex worker sexually assaulted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers