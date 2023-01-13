Three arrested in Portage la Prairie after assault, shots fired at home

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been charged in Portage la Prairie after police say they were involved in shots being fired at a home along with an assault on the same day.

Police say on January 9 at around 12:30 p.m., a home on 3rd Street NE in Portage was hit by bullets and while several people were inside at the time, nobody was physically hurt.

RCMP soon arrested two men and a woman at another home on the same street and determined they were also involved in an assault earlier that day. The victim of the assault received minor physical injuries.

The suspects’ residence was searched, along with a vehicle, and several firearms and airsoft weapons were found.

35-year-old Sean Baker, 31-year-old Justin Kilcollins, and a 23-year-old woman, all from Portage, face a number of charges.