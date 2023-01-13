Menu

Canada

Deerfoot Trail in Calgary closed following multi-vehicle crash

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 6:05 pm
Emergency crews and backed-up traffic are seen following a multi-vehicle crash on Calgary's Deerfoot Trail on Jan. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Emergency crews and backed-up traffic are seen following a multi-vehicle crash on Calgary's Deerfoot Trail on Jan. 13, 2023. City of Calgary

A multiple-vehicle collision closed Deerfoot Trail in southeast Calgary on Friday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m., the City of Calgary’s transportation department said the incident was on Deerfoot at 24 Street S.E., blocking the left lanes in southbound and northbound directions.

By 4 p.m., southbound Deerfoot was closed at Douglasdale Blvd/24 Street S.E., with southbound traffic appearing to back up past Barlow Trail.

An Alberta Health Services EMS spokesperson confirmed one person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Deerfoot is the busiest road in Alberta, with more than 180,000 vehicles per day.

More to come…

Calgary TrafficDeerfoot Trailmulti-vehicle collisionCalgary accidentCalgary multi-vehicle collision
