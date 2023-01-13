Deerfoot Trail in Calgary closed following multi-vehicle crash

A multiple-vehicle collision closed Deerfoot Trail in southeast Calgary on Friday afternoon.
At around 3 p.m., the City of Calgary’s transportation department said the incident was on Deerfoot at 24 Street S.E., blocking the left lanes in southbound and northbound directions.
By 4 p.m., southbound Deerfoot was closed at Douglasdale Blvd/24 Street S.E., with southbound traffic appearing to back up past Barlow Trail.
An Alberta Health Services EMS spokesperson confirmed one person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Deerfoot is the busiest road in Alberta, with more than 180,000 vehicles per day.
More to come…
