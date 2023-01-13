Repeat armed robberies have Edmonton pawn shop employees on edge

Two unprovoked shootings during separate robberies have Edmonton pawn shop employees scared to go to work.

“I’ve talked to a couple of friends that all own different pawn shops and we’re all concerned,” said Joe Tregar, owner of Pawns on Whyte.

Tregar said he’s adjusting his operations following the robberies, as his employees are scared and one even skipped a shift the day after hearing about the robberies.

“We’re taking extra measures, maybe bringing an extra person in just to keep it a little bit busier in the shop,” said Tregar.

“Business goes on, whether we have two or three or four people. Of course it impacts us, because as you have more people, there’s a little bit more security, little bit more of a sense of relief.

“We just do the best we can.”

The first robbery took place midafternoon on Dec. 16 on 118 Avenue near 46 Street. Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said two men smashed display cabinets and stole jewelry and cash. One suspect had the employees lay on the ground and shot them each in the leg before leaving.

Both employees received medical attention and are now back to work.

The next robbery was on Jan. 10, when four suspects entered a pawn shop at 92 Street and 34 Avenue. Police said one suspect had a gun and told three customers and three employees to lay on the ground.

“As two store clerks tried running to the back employee area of the store, the gunman fired at them. The employees were not hit and were able to flee,” police said.

Police are treating the two robberies as if they were done by the same group of people.

Det. Michael Walkom said the level of violence in these linked robberies was unprovoked and unnecessary.

“In one instance, you had people who were complying with every demand that the robbers had, in the other you had people who were just trying to run away,” said Walkom.

“These people didn’t need to shoot at anybody and if this continues, somebody is going to be hurt really bad.”

One local shop owner, who didn’t go on camera due to fears of a break-in, told Global News they’d like to see a return of EPS’s Pawn Detail division. That division used to have dedicated members who would help pawn shops with crime prevention. It was dissolved in November 2022 when they were reassigned to front-line patrol.

“Although Pawn Detail does not currently exist in its prior format, the program is under review and will be transitioned to a new model in the near future,” a spokesperson from EPS said, adding in the meantime, regular officers share the responsibilities of checking in on pawn shop owners.