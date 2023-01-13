Thousands of Giant Tiger clothing items recalled due to ‘presence of mold’

Send this page to someone via email

Some Giant Tiger brand products such as sleepwear, robes and ski pants have been recalled due to the “presence of mold,” a new Health Canada safety alert shows.

Sleepwear, such as monkey bars, Bella & Birdie, Mountain Ridge, Survival Gear and Carisma, has been included in the recall.

Also included are men’s Sherpa robes, Pajar ski pants and men’s ski pants.

Health Canada has warned consumers to immediately stop using the affected products and return them to Giant Tiger for a full refund.

In a message to customers, Giant Tiger said: “As our customer health and safety is our number one priority, we have been working closely with our vendor and Health Canada on this matter.”

Story continues below advertisement

The affected sleepwear and robes were sold in Canada between October and November last year, but as of Dec. 21, 2022, the company had not received any reports of incident or injury.

The company also reported that 4,511, 970, 637 and 1,675 units of the affected sleepwear, robes, Pajar ski pants and men’s ski pants, respectively, were sold across the country.

The sleepwear and men’s ski pants were manufactured in Bangladesh, while the robes and Pajar ski pants were made in China.

5:05 Health Matters: Monkeypox cases are on the rise in B.C. & why is Health Canada recalling hand sanitizers?

Any health or safety incidents related to the use of these products can be reported by filling out an online form, according to Health Canada.

For more information on the recall, Health Canada recommends reaching out to Giant Tiger customer service.

Story continues below advertisement

The products are also listed on the OECD global portal on product recalls.