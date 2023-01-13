Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate death of 34-year-old man from Pelican Narrows, Sask.

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 3:33 pm
A heavy police presence continues in Pelican Narrows, Sask. as RCMP investigate the death of a 34-year-old man who was identified as Dalton Linklater. View image in full screen
A heavy police presence continues in Pelican Narrows, Sask. as RCMP investigate the death of a 34-year-old man who was identified as Dalton Linklater. File / Global News

Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man from Pelican Narrows, Sask.

According to a press release, Pelican Narrows RCMP were called to assist local EMS with an injured male Wednesday at a residence in the 4000 block of Ballantyne Street in Pelican Narrows.

Dalton Linklater succumbed to injuries at approximately 2:25 a.m., police said.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP release top 10 calls from 2022 that ‘missed the mark’

Read next: Here are North America’s most punctual airlines. No Canadian carriers made the list

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who appeared to have sustained a life-threatening injury,” police stated. “He was immediately transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment and was declared deceased shortly after.”

Police said Linklater’s family has been notified and Victim Services has been engaged. The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes took over the investigation and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service also attended and ordered an autopsy.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Drugs increasingly hard to track as Saskatchewan overdoses rise: RCMP

Read next: Kanye West reportedly marries Yeezy designer Bianca Censori

Police stated that investigators are conducting witness interviews and examining the scene to create a detailed picture of the incident. To maintain safety in the community, the Pelican Narrow RCMP have been in communication with and relaying steps to residents.

An increased police presence in Pelican Narrows will continue for an undetermined amount of time as police investigate the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident, or any suspicious activity, to contact Pelican Narrows RCMP at 306-632-3300 or their local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Northern Sask. firearm crime rate over 4 times national average in 2021: report'
Northern Sask. firearm crime rate over 4 times national average in 2021: report
Saskatchewan NewsInvestigationSaskatchewan RCMPDeath InvestigationSaskatchewan Coroner's ServicePelican NarrowsPelican Narrows RCMPSaskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers