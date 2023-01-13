Police investigate death of 34-year-old man from Pelican Narrows, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man from Pelican Narrows, Sask.

According to a press release, Pelican Narrows RCMP were called to assist local EMS with an injured male Wednesday at a residence in the 4000 block of Ballantyne Street in Pelican Narrows.

Dalton Linklater succumbed to injuries at approximately 2:25 a.m., police said.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who appeared to have sustained a life-threatening injury,” police stated. “He was immediately transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment and was declared deceased shortly after.”

Police said Linklater’s family has been notified and Victim Services has been engaged. The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes took over the investigation and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service also attended and ordered an autopsy.

Police stated that investigators are conducting witness interviews and examining the scene to create a detailed picture of the incident. To maintain safety in the community, the Pelican Narrow RCMP have been in communication with and relaying steps to residents.

An increased police presence in Pelican Narrows will continue for an undetermined amount of time as police investigate the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident, or any suspicious activity, to contact Pelican Narrows RCMP at 306-632-3300 or their local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.