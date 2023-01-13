Precautionary boil-water notice issued for neighbourhood near Lumby

Send this page to someone via email

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a small neighbourhood in the North Okanagan.

Issued Thursday by the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) and Interior Health, the precautionary boil water notice is for residents near Lumby served by Whitevale Water Utility.

The RDNO said the boil water notice was caused by a power outage, which caused a loss of water.

“A power outage or other event causing loss of water to (Whitevale Water Utility) customers can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes increasing the risk of back siphonage,” the RDNO said.

The notice is in effect until sampling results confirm that the water is safe to consume. The RDNO said the precautionary measure is based on the American Water Works Association standards

“While water service to customers is being restored, you may experience some turbidity, which is normal,” the RDNO said. “Please run the cold water in your bathtub and other taps and appliances until the water runs clear.”

Turbidity is a measurement of how clear or cloudy water is. For example, a muddy river is highly turbid.

More about turbidity can be found on this website about Canadian drinking water quality.