Okanagan weather: Precipitation risk shifts to showers

Send this page to someone via email

Showers will slide into the region on Thursday as a frontal system pushes through, with five to 10 millimetres of moisture possible.

During the day, temperatures should surge into the mid-single digits before falling to just above the freezing mark overnight and into Friday morning.

4:15 Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 11

The risk of on-and-off pockets of rain will stick around on Friday, along with an afternoon high around 5 C.

Story continues below advertisement

A chance of showers lingers both Saturday and Sunday, and daytime highs should hover in the mid-single digits with overnight lows falling to around 0 C.

Damp weather is expected to start the work week ahead, with the risk of rain eventually shifting to a possible rain-snow mix as daytime highs dip slightly.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.