Weather

Okanagan weather: Precipitation risk shifts to showers

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 1:39 pm
More showers push through the Okanagan on Friday. View image in full screen
More showers will push through the Okanagan on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Showers will slide into the region on Thursday as a frontal system pushes through, with five to 10 millimetres of moisture possible.

During the day, temperatures should surge into the mid-single digits before falling to just above the freezing mark overnight and into Friday morning.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 11'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 11

The risk of on-and-off pockets of rain will stick around on Friday, along with an afternoon high around 5 C.

A chance of showers lingers both Saturday and Sunday, and daytime highs should hover in the mid-single digits with overnight lows falling to around 0 C.

Damp weather is expected to start the work week ahead, with the risk of rain eventually shifting to a possible rain-snow mix as daytime highs dip slightly.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

