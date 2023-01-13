Suspect arrested in Ajax shooting that left 7 injured

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Ajax last summer that left seven people injured.

Durham Regional Police officers responded to the back of the Dams Foods restaurant on Harwood Avenue South at around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 1 for a shooting.

Five people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, while a sixth person who had also been shot showed up at a Toronto hospital.

A seventh victim came forward in the following days, police said.

Police announced on Friday the first arrest in connection with the shooting.

Scarborough resident Bilal Khan, 28, has been charged with possession of a loaded firearm, weapons dangerous, pointing a firearm, carless use of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm and possession knowingly not holding a licence.

Khan was held for a bail hearing.

It’s not clear if police are still seeking any other suspects.

Anyone with new information on the shooting can contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2529 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.