Crime

Burlington man, 62, charged after allegedly luring children online: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 1:43 pm
Police say 62-year-old Nicola Colella from Burlington has been arrested and charged in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation.
Police say 62-year-old Nicola Colella from Burlington has been arrested and charged in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation. Toronto police / handout

A 62-year-old Burlington man has been charged in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on Dec. 6, 2022, officers received a report of an incident of alleged online child luring.

Police said a man was allegedly contacting children on “various” social media platforms “for a sexual purpose.”

According to police, the man used the usernames ‘MadeInItalyMale’ and “Nico Albertini,’ on various platforms.

Police said on Jan. 12, 62-year-old Nicola Colella from Burlington was arrested.

Trending Now
He has been charged with four counts of luring a child under 16 years, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault attempt, sexual interference attempt, transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years and possession of child pornography.

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

