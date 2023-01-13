Ottawa, Kitchener hospitals saw record numbers of patients admitted this week

See more sharing options

Two hospitals in southern Ontario say they saw record numbers of patients this week.

Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa says Tuesday was the busiest day in the hospital’s 47-year history, with 361 patients admitted.

The hospital has not specified the reason for the increased volume but says in a statement that patients with respiratory symptoms who don’t require urgent care should go to a local assessment centre instead.

Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, Ont., says it cared for 295 patients in its emergency room on Tuesday — the highest volume it has ever seen.

Grand River says in a statement the spike in visits is attributed to population growth, increased respiratory illnesses and weather-related slips and falls.

Wait times for emergency room visits skyrocketed at hospitals across the province in the fall amid a surge in respiratory illnesses as well as ongoing staffing shortages.