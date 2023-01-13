Back-to-work violations by federal public servants to be managed on case-by-case basis

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier says any repercussions for any federal public servants who refuse to return to in-person work will be handed out on a case-by-case basis.
On Monday all federal public servants still working from home will begin the transition back to in-person work.
Fortier is ordering all departments to bring employees back to the office at least two to three times a week by the end of March.
However Fortier did not specify a clear plan for penalizing any employees who don’t meet that target.
Fortier says the return-to-office plan is needed because of “inconsistencies” in remote work policies across federal departments and tells The Canadian Press some departments are already working in person.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada union representing 165,000 federal workers filed a labour complaint in December about the return-to-work order but hasn’t heard any updates about it since.
