Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Use of force was ‘necessary’ during 2018 Calgary car chase: ASIRT

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted January 13, 2023 1:17 pm
FILE: A Grande Prairie RCMP officer has a court date following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
Alberta's police watchdog has completed an investigation into a 2018 incident that saw a Calgary Police Service officer firing a gun during a vehicular chase, seriously injuring a suspect. File

Alberta’s police watchdog has completed an investigation into a 2018 incident involving a Calgary Police Service officer firing a gun and seriously injuring a suspect.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) found “the use of force was necessary and reasonable” after an officer fired a gun at an SUV.

On July 11, 2018, police said they received a report of two people prowling vehicles (identified as Civilian Witness #1 and #2 in the ASIRT report). The two people were confronted by a member of the public, and one of the people involved pointed a shotgun in response.

Read more: ASIRT clears Calgary police officer of wrongdoing after firing gun during 2018 Martindale incident

Read next: Here are North America’s most punctual airlines. No Canadian carriers made the list

According to the ASIRT report, the two people then left in a stolen blue Dodge Ram.

Story continues below advertisement

CPS officers investigated photos taken by a nearby witness and located the stolen Dodge Ram at a Calgary residence a day later, but the two civilian witnesses drove the truck away before the officers could act on a plan.

The vehicle was followed by a police helicopter for a period of time as it drove through several communities in Calgary. Police then deployed a spike belt to try to stop the vehicle, but the truck continued to drive even with one tire deflated.

Click to play video: '‘Unprecedented territory’: Calgary police chief outlines concerns, next steps amid wave of gun violence'
‘Unprecedented territory’: Calgary police chief outlines concerns, next steps amid wave of gun violence

The truck eventually pulled over and a black Toyota Highlander pulled up to the area. The driver, identified as the affected person (AP) in the ASIRT report, was the driver of the SUV. Both civilian witnesses jumped into the SUV, which managed to get away before police officers could box it in.

Trending Now

ASIRT said an officer then exited his tactical vehicle and moved so he was standing to the front and left of the vehicle AP was driving.

Story continues below advertisement

AP started to drive in the direction of the officer. When the vehicle was close to the officer, he fired his pistol two times through the driver’s side window. According to the report, AP had been hit by both rounds fired by the officer: one hit their left hand and another hit their stomach.

Read more: Calgary police Chief Neufeld looks back at 2022

Read next: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, family says

After being treated on scene by a tactical medic, AP was transported to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

AP told ASIRT he was also dragged out of the vehicle onto the ground by the officer, where he was allegedly kicked in the head and “stomped on.” At the time of the incident, he was impaired by drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine.

The officer that shot AP declined to provide a statement to ASIRT investigators, according to the report.

Click to play video: '2022 Year in Review with Calgary’s Police Chief'
2022 Year in Review with Calgary’s Police Chief

“After a thorough, independent and objective investigation into the conduct of the subject officer, it is my opinion that he was lawfully placed and acting properly in the execution of his duties,” wrote ASIRT executive director Michael Ewenson in the report.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no evidence to support any belief that he or other officers engaged in any unlawful or unreasonable conduct that would give rise to an offence.

“The force used was necessary and reasonable in all the circumstances.”

Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSASIRTAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamCalgary police investigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers