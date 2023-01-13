Winnipeg police make arrests in Beverley Street shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have two people in custody after a man was shot in the West End on Thursday.

Police were called to a home on Beverley Street just before 6 a.m., where they found the man outside with a gunshot wound.

Officers provided emergency care, including a chest seal, and the 24-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in unstable condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police announced two arrests in the case Friday.

They say a woman was arrested inside the home and a man was taken into custody near Victor Street and Ellice Avenue.

Officers found and seized a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting after executing a search warrant at the home.

Investigators say the victim was previously known to at least one of the suspects and the shooting happened inside the home.

A 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, are each facing a number of charges including aggravated assault and robbery.

Police are continuing to investigate.