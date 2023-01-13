Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police seek suspects in attempted Spence-area dognapping

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 12:16 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are looking for a pair of suspects in an attempted dognapping in the Spence neighbourhood Thursday morning.

Police said a man in his 50s was taking his dog for a walk near McMicken Street and Sargent Avenue around 6 a.m. when two women approached and asked if they could pet the dog.

When the man said no, one of the women allegedly grabbed the leash and threatened the man with bear spray.

Trending Now

Police said the man punched the woman, then he and the dog ran away.

The suspects are both described as women in their 30s, one with a medium to large build, dark hair, and wearing a 3/4-length jacket, and the other with a medium build and smoking a cigarette.

