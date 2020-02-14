Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police, community on the lookout for stolen car with woman’s dog inside

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 6:03 pm
Mikki the dog was inside a car stolen Thursday night.
Mikki the dog was inside a car stolen Thursday night. Winnipeg Police

Winnipeg police are looking for a stolen car with some precious cargo.

The car, a grey 2003 Toyota Corolla with an AKW 308 licence plate, was stolen Thursday night from a Regent Avenue parking lot with two-year-old Mikki the dog inside.

READ MORE: Winnipeg vet clinic reunites stolen dog, owner, after four years apart

Police said the dog’s owner stopped to help a group of people with a stalled vehicle, when they stole her car instead.

Story continues below advertisement

Friends and family of the woman, identified as Mary Perron, are spreading the word about the incident in hopes of getting her safely reunited with her best friend.

Perron has described two women and two men as being involved in the theft.

Police are asking anyone who spots Mikki or the vehicle to call 911 immediately.

Owner fuming after pet rescue demands money to return lost dog
Owner fuming after pet rescue demands money to return lost dog
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policewinnipegWinnipeg crimeStolen Carstolen dogStolen Petwinnipeg stolen carWinnipeg dogsstolen car with dog inside
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.