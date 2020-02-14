Winnipeg police, community on the lookout for stolen car with woman’s dog inside

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for a stolen car with some precious cargo.

The car, a grey 2003 Toyota Corolla with an AKW 308 licence plate, was stolen Thursday night from a Regent Avenue parking lot with two-year-old Mikki the dog inside.

Police said the dog’s owner stopped to help a group of people with a stalled vehicle, when they stole her car instead.

Best intentions. A stolen car. A little dog named Mikki. Last night, a woman stopped to help a group of people w/a stalled car. They sped off with the car & MIKKI!!! If you spot Mikki or the car – a grey 2003 Toyota Corolla (AKW 308) – please call 9-1-1. Let's get him home! pic.twitter.com/r8LnZZZl25 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 14, 2020

Friends and family of the woman, identified as Mary Perron, are spreading the word about the incident in hopes of getting her safely reunited with her best friend.

Perron has described two women and two men as being involved in the theft.

Police are asking anyone who spots Mikki or the vehicle to call 911 immediately.

