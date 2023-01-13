‘Max Kermanator’, ‘Plowy McPlowface’ some of the names earmarked for 10 of Hamilton’s snowplows

See more sharing options

A social media plea from Arkells’s lead singer Max Kerman, to have his name emboldened on one of 10 city of Hamilton snowplows, worked.

An entry based on the Hamilton musician’s name garnered the most votes in a campaign by the transportation operations and maintenance team to pick monickers for its first annual “Name The Plow” initiative.

Staff were looking to residents to choose one of 20 names to adorn the exterior of 10 plows in service.

Winning 10 names and number of votes:

Max Kermanator – 18723

Plowy McPlowface – 2167

CTRL-SALT-DELETE – 1139

Clearopathra – 868

Icekee Wee Wee – 845

The Big Leplowski – 664

HAMBONI – 630

Betty Whiteout – 496

Mr. Plow – 403

Plowasaurus – 340 — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) January 13, 2023

With 28,339 votes across all names, Max Kerminatior topped the list of 10 as the number one choice with some 18,700 votes.

“Plowy McPlowface,” a play on a British polar ship called “Boaty McBoatface,” finished a distant second with just over 2,000 votes.

Voting closed Sunday.

Other successful candidates include:

CTRL-SALT-DELETE

Clearopatra

Icekee Wee Wee

The Big Leplowski

Hamboni

Betty Whiteout

Mr. Plow

Plowasaurus rounded out the top.

The failed choices include:

Darth Blader

Blizzard Wizard

Austin Plowers

Eugene Sleddy

Melton John

The Hamilsnownian

Spready Mercury

Spongebob Snowpants

Sprinkles

Olaf

The city says it currently has 77 plows, 115 contracted plowing devices, and 34 sidewalk plows to help clear approximately 6,500 km of roadway, 860 km of sidewalks, 240 km of on-street bike lanes and 2,365 bus stops across Hamilton.

Staff have not said when the names will be placed on the vehicles.