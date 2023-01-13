Menu

Canada

‘Max Kermanator’, ‘Plowy McPlowface’ some of the names earmarked for 10 of Hamilton’s snowplows

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 12:33 pm
A City of Hamilton plow clearing snow from a downtown street in January of 2022.
A City of Hamilton plow clearing snow from a downtown street in January of 2022. CHML staff

A social media plea from Arkells’s lead singer Max Kerman, to have his name emboldened on one of 10 city of Hamilton snowplows, worked.

An entry based on the Hamilton musician’s name garnered the most votes in a campaign by the transportation operations and maintenance team to pick monickers for its first annual “Name The Plow” initiative.

Staff were looking to residents to choose one of 20 names to adorn the exterior of 10 plows in service.

With 28,339 votes across all names, Max Kerminatior topped the list of 10 as the number one choice with some 18,700 votes.

Read more: 'Mr. Plow', 'Plowy McPlowface' options as Hamilton opens voting in effort to name 10 snowplows

Read next: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, family says

“Plowy McPlowface,” a play on a British polar ship called “Boaty McBoatface,” finished a distant second with just over 2,000 votes.

Voting closed Sunday.

Other successful candidates include:

  • CTRL-SALT-DELETE
  • Clearopatra
  • Icekee Wee Wee
  • The Big Leplowski
  • Hamboni
  • Betty Whiteout
  • Mr. Plow
  • Plowasaurus rounded out the top.

The failed choices include:

  • Darth Blader
  • Blizzard Wizard
  • Austin Plowers
  • Eugene Sleddy
  • Melton John
  • The Hamilsnownian
  • Spready Mercury
  • Spongebob Snowpants
  • Sprinkles
  • Olaf

The city says it currently has 77 plows, 115 contracted plowing devices, and 34 sidewalk plows to help clear approximately 6,500 km of roadway, 860 km of sidewalks, 240 km of on-street bike lanes and 2,365 bus stops across Hamilton.

Staff have not said when the names will be placed on the vehicles.

HamiltonHamilton newsCity of HamiltonWinter DrivingSnow PlowHamilton snow clearinghamilton snow plowmr. plowPlowy McPlowfacehamilton transportation operartions and maintenanceMax Kermanator
