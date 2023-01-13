New Grand Theatre play to showcase story of N.S. civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

The Grand Theatre in London, Ont., is kicking off the new year by taking a look into the past and telling the story of the woman on the face of Canada’s $10 bill.

Controlled Damage, created by London-born playwright Andrew Scott, is about Viola Desmond, a Halifax business owner, who, on Nov. 8, 1946, attended a movie at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia.

Realizing that she was sold a lower-priced ticket for the balcony, where Black patrons were expected to sit, Desmond proceeded to take a seat on the main floor, formally the whites-only section.

While she offered to pay the one-cent tax difference, Desmond was dragged out of the theatre, jailed and charged.

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 N.S. civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond honoured at place of arrest

Over 75 years later, when Scott was asked to write a play about a historical Canadian woman not as well known in the public eye, Desmond’s story was a clear choice.

“It was supposed to be a short, eight-minute play for children, and I did some research trying to find somebody who would be interesting and compelling and stumbled upon the Viola Desmond story and was very surprised that I’d never heard of her,” she said. “[After that] I started writing the play that ended up being a lot longer than eight minutes.”

Story continues below advertisement

The over two-hour production showcases Desmond as “a woman who took a stand against racial discrimination, by taking a seat at a theatre,” and takes the audience through the story of her life through the perspectives of those within it.

Less than 1 week until @andreammscott's CONTROLLED DAMAGE plays at the Grand! In advance of its Ontario premiere, we're thrilled to present your first taste of the show: an audio preview. Listen in to this stirring 60-second scene now! 📽️by: Kigaana Productions pic.twitter.com/0DepZy6NZc — Grand Theatre (@thegrandlondon) January 11, 2023

“It starts when she was still a young woman teaching in school, and then ultimately ends up going to school to learn how to become a hairdresser and a businesswoman,” Scott explained. “We understand how she ended up in New Glasgow and ultimately the situation that brought her to the theatre and put her in jail, seeing the repercussions.”

Aside from its historical lens, the production is “cut” with music, singing and dances.

Story continues below advertisement

“The way I see it is, even when we are going through some of the worst things in our life, we are still enjoying parts of life,” Scott said. “I think that it’s a lot bigger than anyone could have imagined when I started writing it five, six years ago.”

#DYK? Costume Designer, Ming Wong has used real-life photos of Viola Desmond and more to achieve the most historically-accurate on-stage looks for CONTROLLED DAMAGE at the #GrandTheatre! Want to 👀 more? Get your tickets to CONTROLLED DAMAGE now: https://t.co/rQcmmYohEP pic.twitter.com/vrRDRQxYBD — Grand Theatre (@thegrandlondon) January 11, 2023

She added that turning history into a play is not an easy task, “at least in the way I approach it.”

“The lead character is based on a real human being, and I spend a lot of time doing research around that time period, in this case the 1940s,” Scott said. “But she [Desmond] didn’t see herself as a historical person. She was just an individual living her life and reacting to what was happening around her and that’s how I write plays,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I tried to think of the ordinary and extraordinary situations.

4:38 The high school student building on the legacy of Viola Desmond

Through her research and preparations, Scott said that the title of the play itself, Controlled Damage, holds a special meaning to the story of Desmond and the time period.

“Control damage is a process by which an application is placed on Black woman’s hair to make it more pliable and softer, and it breaks down the natural strength in the hair,” she explained. “I felt like it was a good metaphor for what society was trying to do with Viola Desmond — break her down, make her more easygoing and easier to deal with — but it didn’t work.”

Controlled Damage will be running at the Grand Theatre from Jan. 17 to Jan. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

More information can be found on the Grand Theatre website.