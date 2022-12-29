The Grand Theatre calls for local musicians in ‘maritime-flavoured season closer’

Send this page to someone via email

The Grand Theatre in London, Ont., is putting out a call for local musicians to perform in an upcoming production set to take the centre stage later in the new year.

In partnership with the London Music Office and Tourism London, the production, titled East Coast Kitchen Party, a Neptune Theatre production, will offer “an authentic Nova Scotian experience.” Based on a concert celebration set in a kitchen, the “maritime-flavoured season closer” will see East Coast cast members joined by local musicians on the Spriet Stage.

The production will run from April 18 through May 6, 2023.

“We are planning to end the 2022-23 season with this concert that celebrates the traditional and iconic sounds of Eastern Canada,” said Lia Karidas, director of marketing and digital strategy for The Grand Theatre.

“A kitchen party is a tradition out east where at a certain point during a party, inevitably everyone will congregate in the kitchen,” she explained. “Instruments are going to come out, people are going to start jamming and singing, and will be doing that for hours and hours and hours until the sun comes up.”

According to Karidas, the paid opportunity will give 18 London and affiliated musicians the spotlight for a 15-minute portion of the performance, showcasing a different artist every night.

Each chosen musician will also get the chance to perform a 30-minute set immediately following the show in the Drewlo Lounge.

“Whether a folk trio, a rock band, a reggae artist, a pop group, or something else completely, we look forward to receiving applications, celebrating local talent, and welcoming an incredible lineup of new, and familiar, musicians to our Grand Kitchen Party,” Dennis Garnhum, Grand Theatre artistic director, wrote in a statement.

The whole project aims to celebrate London’s designation as the UNESCO City of Music and “at the very minimum,” The Grand is looking for passionate musicians to take the stage.

“There are no age requirements on this application process,” Karidas said. “We’re not looking for specific genres either (and) we are encouraging artists of all genres to apply.”

Interested musicians, such as solo artists and bands, are asked to complete a two-step application process for consideration by Jan. 6, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Applicants must first create a London Music Office profile via its website.

The Grand Theatre’s application form can be found online.

All applicants will be contacted by mid-January following a review panel’s evaluation.

“We’re hoping to end the season off with a true party,” Karidas said. “It has been a challenging few years (but) we’re so happy to be back on stage live and in person during the 2022-23 season.

“This is a grateful opportunity for us, and we are happy to end the season off with the utmost positivity and beautiful music, showing off the best that the city has to offer and the best that the country has to offer.”

For more information, visit The Grant Theatre’s website.