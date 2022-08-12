Menu

Canada

Viola Desmond, civil rights pioneer, commemorated at site of her 1946 arrest in N.S.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2022 1:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia reimburses court fees, fine paid by civil rights icon Viola Desmond' Nova Scotia reimburses court fees, fine paid by civil rights icon Viola Desmond
More than seven decades after Viola Desmond paid a fine for the actions that made her a civil rights icon, Nova Scotia is reimbursing the cost of the ticket. Alicia Draus has more – Feb 3, 2021

The national historic significance of Canadian civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond is being recognized by Parks Canada.

A plaque commemorating Desmond was revealed today by the federal agency at the former Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow, N.S., where she was forcibly arrested while watching a movie on Nov. 8, 1946.

The theatre was segregated at that time, with Black patrons relegated to the balcony while floor seating was reserved for white people.

Read more: Wanda Robson, activist sister of Viola Desmond, dies in Nova Scotia at 95

The short-sighted Desmond sat in the floor section in order to see properly, and when she refused to leave she was dragged from the theatre by police.

After her arrest she was left in jail for 12 hours before being fined $26 for tax evasion — a sum that was symbolically increased to $1,000 by the Nova Scotia government and repaid to her late sister Wanda Robson in February, 2021.

The fine, based on the one-cent difference in tax between floor and balcony seating, was the only way local authorities could legally justify Desmond’s jailing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
