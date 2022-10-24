Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Performer at Grand Theatre in London, Ont. targeted with incidents of racism

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 11:56 am
The Grand Theatre in London, Ont., on May 26, 2021. View image in full screen
The Grand Theatre in London, Ont., on May 26, 2021. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

The Grand Theatre in London, Ont., is speaking out, calling on the community to “do better” after an artist experienced multiple acts of racism following a performance over the weekend.

According to a statement posted across the Grand’s social media accounts, on Saturday, a member of the cast of Grand Ghosts experienced two separate acts of racism, one which was “perpetrated off site by patrons” who attended the weekend performance.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘A racist city that pretends it isn’t’: London, Ont. attack didn’t happen in vacuum, residents say

While no information has been shared as to the contents of the racist acts, the Grand highlighted in their statement that they are “profoundly disappointed that a guest artist was targeted in that way.”

Trending Now

“The Grand Theatre will not tolerate racist behaviours in our community and amongst our patrons,” the statement continued. “We are working with the artist to support and uplift them through this, and we call on our community to do better, to call out racism in all its forms, and to be a more welcoming and inclusive place for all.”

The Grand Theatre declined Global News’ request to comment on the reported incidents at this time.

“With respect to the events that transpired on Saturday, we have connected with the artist who was impacted this morning (Monday) and they have declined to comment at this time,” said Caitlin Core, communications manager for The Grand Theatre. “The Grand will also not be commenting any further. We appreciate your support and kindness around this matter.”

RacismLondon OntarioLdnontArtistThe Grand Theatregrand ghostsPreformancecrew memberracist acts
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers