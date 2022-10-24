Performer at Grand Theatre in London, Ont. targeted with incidents of racism

The Grand Theatre in London, Ont., is speaking out, calling on the community to “do better” after an artist experienced multiple acts of racism following a performance over the weekend.

According to a statement posted across the Grand’s social media accounts, on Saturday, a member of the cast of Grand Ghosts experienced two separate acts of racism, one which was “perpetrated off site by patrons” who attended the weekend performance.

While no information has been shared as to the contents of the racist acts, the Grand highlighted in their statement that they are “profoundly disappointed that a guest artist was targeted in that way.”

“The Grand Theatre will not tolerate racist behaviours in our community and amongst our patrons,” the statement continued. “We are working with the artist to support and uplift them through this, and we call on our community to do better, to call out racism in all its forms, and to be a more welcoming and inclusive place for all.”

The Grand Theatre declined Global News’ request to comment on the reported incidents at this time.

“With respect to the events that transpired on Saturday, we have connected with the artist who was impacted this morning (Monday) and they have declined to comment at this time,” said Caitlin Core, communications manager for The Grand Theatre. “The Grand will also not be commenting any further. We appreciate your support and kindness around this matter.”