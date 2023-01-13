Freezing rain warnings issued in northern Alberta as fog advisories are lifted across the province

Send this page to someone via email

Fog advisories that had been in place in various parts of Alberta for several days were finally lifted on Friday morning, but in the northern part of the province, a freezing rain warning was issued for a number of areas.

The warnings were issued early Friday morning.

“An area of freezing rain has developed near Grande Prairie and is moving north towards Spirit River,” Environment and Climate Change Canada said on its website. “The freezing rain will end in Grande Prairie later this morning and elsewhere this afternoon.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

The weather agency noted the freezing rain would not just affect highways and roads but could also present hazards for pedestrians, with sidewalks and parking lots potentially becoming very slippery.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

