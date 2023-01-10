Parts of central and northern Alberta under fog advisory, RCMP warn of poor driving conditions

Send this page to someone via email

Fog advisories were issued for parts of central and northern Alberta on Tuesday morning, with the RCMP warning the weather is creating dangerous driving conditions.

“Patches of dense fog are causing near zero visibility in some areas,” Environment Canada said on its website Tuesday. “These fog patches will dissipate through the day today.”

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.”

The weather agency warned that even after fog dissipates in some parts of the province, it could reappear on Tuesday night.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the RCMP issued a news release saying there was a multi-vehicle collision north of Drayton Valley on Highway 22 near Township Road 502.

“Traffic in both directions is affected,” police said.

“Responding officers are reporting dense fog and ice.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Responding officers are reporting dense fog and ice."

The RCMP added officers had yet to confirm how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Three Hills RCMP issued a news release also advising of poor driving conditions in that area.

“Visibility is hampered due to thick fog,” police said.

Officers from the Three Hills RCMP detachment were also called to a collision on Highway 21, north of Trochu. Police did not say how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

