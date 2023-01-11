RCMP say ‘thick fog’ likely linked to northern Alberta highway crash that sent person to hospital

The cause of a multi-vehicle crash that sent one person to hospital and temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 2 in northern Alberta on Wednesday, was likely related to weather conditions, according to the RCMP.
Shortly after 11 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP issued a news release, saying the collision blocked southbound lanes of Highway 2 and Highway 672 and forced traffic to be rerouted.
Shortly after noon, the RCMP said the collision had been cleared and normal traffic had resumed in all directions.
They said the crash involved four vehicles and sent one person to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“Preliminary investigation has revealed that thick fog and poor visibility contributed to the cause of the collision,” police said.
Much of Alberta was placed under a fog advisory on Tuesday, and many of those advisories remained in place on Wednesday afternoon.
