RCMP say ‘thick fog’ likely linked to northern Alberta highway crash that sent person to hospital

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 2:34 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

The cause of a multi-vehicle crash that sent one person to hospital and temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 2 in northern Alberta on Wednesday, was likely related to weather conditions, according to the RCMP.

READ MORE: Low-lying fog delays flights in and out of Edmonton airport

Shortly after 11 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP issued a news release, saying the collision blocked southbound lanes of Highway 2 and Highway 672 and forced traffic to be rerouted.

Shortly after noon, the RCMP said the collision had been cleared and normal traffic had resumed in all directions.

READ MORE: RCMP respond to train vs. vehicle collision near Calgary

They said the crash involved four vehicles and sent one person to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that thick fog and poor visibility contributed to the cause of the collision,” police said.

Much of Alberta was placed under a fog advisory on Tuesday, and many of those advisories remained in place on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Parts of central and northern Alberta under fog advisory, RCMP warn of poor driving conditions

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Fog delays flights in and out of Edmonton airport
