Low-lying fog delays flights in and out of Edmonton airport

Most incoming and outgoing flights from the Edmonton International Airport on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and noon were delayed due to low-lying fog and “ongoing low visibility.”
Travellers were being asked to check their flight status online at flyeia.com and with their airline before heading out.
“Safety and security are our top priorities, and ongoing low visibility at YEG due to low-lying fog is affecting arriving and departing flights,” airport spokesperson Megan Hall told Global News at noon on Tuesday.
“We will continue to monitor the situation, work with our airline and aviation partners and resume flight activity as soon as it is safe to do so.”
According to the EIA’s website, as of 12:10 p.m., only about two of the 20 scheduled departures actually left from the airport on time — the rest were delayed. In terms of Tuesday morning’s arrivals, all 10 of the scheduled flights were either delayed or cancelled.
Hall said the airport had 14 flights depart Tuesday morning before the fog impact began.
“We just got word that it looks like the fog is going to lift, so we’re expecting operations to return to normal and flights to begin to arrive and depart again shortly,” she said at 12:30 p.m.
— More to come…
