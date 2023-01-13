Menu

Crime

Police hunt for red SUV connected with hit-and-run in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 11:00 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A hit-and-run collision caused a traffic signal to collapse onto an intersection in Kitchener on Thursday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

In a release, police say the collision at the intersection of Highland Road West and Westmount Road West was called in at around 9 a.m.

Police say the collision caused significant damage to the traffic signal which took crews about six hours to fix.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the collision.

They describe the suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run is a red SUV with front-end damage.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Police say their investigation continues. Anyone with information can reach police at 519-570-9777 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

