Police hunt for red SUV connected with hit-and-run in Kitchener

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A hit-and-run collision caused a traffic signal to collapse onto an intersection in Kitchener on Thursday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

In a release, police say the collision at the intersection of Highland Road West and Westmount Road West was called in at around 9 a.m.

Police say the collision caused significant damage to the traffic signal which took crews about six hours to fix.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the collision.

They describe the suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run is a red SUV with front-end damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say their investigation continues. Anyone with information can reach police at 519-570-9777 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.