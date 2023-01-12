Food additive manufacturer Bartek breaks ground on $175-million Stoney Creek facility

A leading food additive manufacturer broke ground Thursday on a multi-million-dollar expansion in east Hamilton, Ont.
Bartek Ingredients’ state-of-the-art facility is expected to double its global capacity by becoming the world’s largest facility for the production of malic and fumaric acid — a common food additive.
The $175 million development, located alongside the QEW near Fruitland Road, is expected to employ about 120 Ontarians.
The operator boasts it will be one of the most environmentally sustainable plants in the industry.
“We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our new state-of-the-art facility which will set a new global benchmark for safety, efficiency, and environmental performance,” said John Burrows, president and CEO of Bartek Ingredients.
The new Stoney Creek facility is expected to inject some $100 million into the local economy and be operational by early 2024.
Bartek has been around since 1969 and serves a network of global distributors in more than 40 countries through two production facilities in Southern Ontario.
