Food additive manufacturer Bartek breaks ground on $175-million Stoney Creek facility

A leading food additive manufacturer broke ground Thursday on a multi-million-dollar expansion in east Hamilton, Ont.

Bartek Ingredients’ state-of-the-art facility is expected to double its global capacity by becoming the world’s largest facility for the production of malic and fumaric acid — a common food additive.

The $175 million development, located alongside the QEW near Fruitland Road, is expected to employ about 120 Ontarians.

Bartek Ingredients is investing $175M for a new facility in #StoneyCreek, which will strengthen local manufacturing. Wonderful to join Ministers @LisaThompsonPC & @NeilLumsdenMPP for the ground-breaking. We’re standing with #manufacturers as we work together to #BuildOntario.🚜 pic.twitter.com/hmttZlaRi3 — Victor Fedeli (@VictorFedeli) January 12, 2023

The operator boasts it will be one of the most environmentally sustainable plants in the industry.

“We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our new state-of-the-art facility which will set a new global benchmark for safety, efficiency, and environmental performance,” said John Burrows, president and CEO of Bartek Ingredients.

The new Stoney Creek facility is expected to inject some $100 million into the local economy and be operational by early 2024.

Bartek has been around since 1969 and serves a network of global distributors in more than 40 countries through two production facilities in Southern Ontario.