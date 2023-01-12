Man taken to hospital, high school under lockdown after fight: Toronto police

A Toronto high school is in lockdown and one person has been taken to hospital after a fight, police say.
In a tweet Thursday at around 2:15, Toronto police said East York Alternative Secondary School had been placed into lockdown.
Police said officers received a report of a fight and were on scene investigating.
Officers said paramedics transported a man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
