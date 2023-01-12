Man taken to hospital, high school under lockdown after fight: Toronto police

See more sharing options

A Toronto high school is in lockdown and one person has been taken to hospital after a fight, police say.

In a tweet Thursday at around 2:15, Toronto police said East York Alternative Secondary School had been placed into lockdown.

Police said officers received a report of a fight and were on scene investigating.

Officers said paramedics transported a man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

East York Alternative Secondary School @TPS55Div @TDSB

-reports of a fight

-currently in lockdown

-police o/s investigating

–@TorontoMedics transported a man to hospital

-not life-threatening injuries

GO#88108 ^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 12, 2023

