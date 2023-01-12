Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Man taken to hospital, high school under lockdown after fight: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 3:40 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

A Toronto high school is in lockdown and one person has been taken to hospital after a fight, police say.

In a tweet Thursday at around 2:15, Toronto police said East York Alternative Secondary School had been placed into lockdown.

Read more: York Regional Police offer $50K reward in case of Markham couple killed in 2021

Read next: ‘Shock, sadness, anger’: Another N.S. woman dies after 7-hour ER wait, family says

Police said officers received a report of a fight and were on scene investigating.

Officers said paramedics transported a man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

CrimeToronto PoliceTPSToronto ParamedicsHigh SchoolToronto high schooleast york alternativeeast york alternative secondary schooltoronto high school lockdown
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers