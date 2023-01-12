$20M being spent on revamping Alberta legislature fountain, north grounds

Send this page to someone via email

The province announced Thursday it will be redesigning the north Alberta legislature grounds, including the water feature. It’s asking for public feedback on the new design options.

The $20-million federal-provincial infrastructure project was announced in May 2022, as a way to help stimulate the economy and address communities’ needs as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The existing water features were built in 1979.

Between Jan. 12 and 27, Albertans can complete an online survey in which they choose their favourite design from three different concepts for the terraced wading pool area. People are also being asked what elements and features are the most important to them.

In a news release Thursday, the UCP government said the public input “will help inform the final design.”

View image in full screen Alberta legislature redesign option “Aurora.” Jan. 12, 2023. Supplied: Government of Alberta

The dome fountain and wading pools have been closed “since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mechanical system and public safety issues,” the province said.

Twenty-million dollars will be spent on renewing or replacing the water features and walkways — $10 million from the Alberta budget and $10 million from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program ($8 million from the federal government and $2 million from the Alberta government).

1:34 Edmonton’s Annex Building being demolished before being turned into green space

The project will completely redesign the terraced wading pool, improving walkways and concrete decking around the water features, and refurbish the reflecting pool and ornamental dome foundation.

View image in full screen Alberta legislature grounds redesign option “Strata.” Jan. 12, 2023. Supplied: Government of Alberta

The results of the online survey “will be compiled and posted online prior to the start of construction on the terraced wading pool area,” the news release stated.

Construction is expected to start this spring and is expected to be done in 2024.

“The Alberta legislature grounds are so much more than just the seat of government in Alberta’s capital city,” federal MP for Edmonton Randy Boissonnault said in May 2022.

“The grounds are a beautiful spot for Edmontonians and visitors alike to escape and reflect right in the heart of our city. With this investment, we are ensuring that Albertans and visitors will enjoy their active experience of the grounds for decades to come.”

View image in full screen Alberta legislature grounds redesign option “River.” Jan. 12, 2023. Supplied: Government of Alberta

“Visiting the pools and fountains at the legislature grounds are a summer highlight for many Albertans, and I am thrilled that this project is taking the input of Albertans into consideration as part of the design process,” said Nathan Cooper, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

“We are ensuring that the legislature water features are accessible, safe and fun for all Albertans to visit and enjoy,” said Nathan Neudorf, Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure. “I am excited to see the direction Albertans choose for our new wading pool.”

Click here to take the survey about the Alberta legislature grounds redesign.