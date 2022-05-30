Alberta legislature pools being renewed with money from province, feds

Anyone who’s spent time in Edmonton in the summer has probably spent some of that time splashing in the series of pools and fountains at the Alberta legislative building.

Now, thanks to funding from the province and the federal government, those water features are going to be updated.

“The Alberta legislature grounds are so much more than just the seat of government in Alberta’s capital city.

“The grounds are a beautiful spot for Edmontonians and visitors alike to escape and reflect right in the heart of our city,” Minister of Tourism Randy Boissonnault said on behalf of Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc.

The existing water features were built in the 1970s and include a reflecting pool, an ornamental dome fountain and four small connected terrace pools.

The combined $20 million will “repair and reimagine” the water features, walkways and decking on the grounds.

Ten million in funding is coming through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP)– with the federal government contributing $8 million and the Alberta government providing $2 million — and the other $10 million is coming from the 2022 province budget’s capital plan.

Funding from the province will go toward fixing the water-related mechanical and filtration system, completing upgrades to the reflecting pool to meet current building codes as well as pool and health standards, to repair the dome fountain and redevelop the wading pools at the north end of the grounds.

Funding from the ICIP will help repair the legislature walkways and concrete decking around the water features. It will also replace the piping and controls for the dome fountain and reflective pool and will replace the membrane on top of the 97 Avenue underpass.

“The combined $20-million investment will ensure generations of families will be able to enjoy the legislature plaza area and water features long into the future,” provincial Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda said. “This investment will also support about 112 construction-related jobs and boost economic activity right here in Edmonton.”

The water features have been closed to the public since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as mechanical system and public safety issues.