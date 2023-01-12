Menu

Weather

Environment Canada issues fog advisory for Toronto, warns of poor visibility

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 12:25 pm
Steam fog rises from Lake Ontario in the morning hours on Jan. 7. View image in full screen
Steam fog rises from Lake Ontario in the morning hours on Jan. 7. Kelly McElrea

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Toronto, warning of poor visibility and hazardous travel.

The agency issued the advisory Thursday morning, saying “near zero visibility in fog is expected.”

According to Environment Canada, the fog is supposed to continue into early Thursday afternoon.

“Fog may persist through the afternoon for some areas, particularly over higher terrain,” the advisory read.

The agency said travel is “expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

“If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility,” Environment Canada said. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

